Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:39 IST
Rugby-England's Farrell ruled out of Tonga test, Lawes to lead
"As Owen is unavailable to us, we've made these changes to the team to face Tonga today," said Jones. Image Credit: Flickr
Courtney Lawes will captain England in the absence of Owen Farrell and George Furbank will start at flyhalf as head coach Eddie Jones named a revised team to face Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday. Farrell tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the test and was forced into isolation.

"As Owen is unavailable to us, we've made these changes to the team to face Tonga today," said Jones. "It's a great chance for the team to see how we adapt to challenges and keep focused on preparing for a big game. We can't wait to play in front of a full crowd at Twickenham."

Uncapped Mark Atkinson is added to the replacements. Team:

Starters: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps) 14. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps), 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps), 10. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps), 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps), 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps), 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps), 5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps), 6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps, 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps), 8. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps) Replacements: 16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps, 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps), 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps), 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps), 20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap), 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps), 23. Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

