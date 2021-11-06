Left Menu

Soccer-Man City cruise to derby win as United home woes continue

Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United in their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. City are second, two point behind leaders Chelsea who host Burnley later on Saturday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:59 IST
Soccer-Man City cruise to derby win as United home woes continue
United, shaky at the back despite playing a three-man central defence, relied on goalkeeper David De Gea to keep them in the game as the Spaniard made a series of saves. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United in their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. The city was handed an ideal start, going ahead in the seventh minute with an own goal from United defender Eric Bailly, who stretched out a leg but turned a low Joao Cancelo cross into his own net.

United, shaky at the back despite playing a three-man central defence, relied on goalkeeper David De Gea to keep them in the game as the Spaniard made a series of saves. But just before the break, Pep Guardiola's side profited from more woeful United defending with Luke Shaw inexplicably leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post, allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak in and poke a shot goalward that crept past De Gea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are now winless in their last four home league games, losing three of them. City is second, two-point behind leaders Chelsea who hosts Burnley later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021