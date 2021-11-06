Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand romp to record breaking win over Italy

New Zealand set world records for the most test points and tries scored in a calendar year as a second-string All Blacks team crossed the line seven times in a 47-9 win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:25 IST
  • Italy

New Zealand set world records for the most test points and tries scored in a calendar year as a second-string All Blacks team crossed the line seven times in a 47-9 win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday. Ian Foster’s side have scored 96 tries in 2021, breaking Argentina’s record of 92 set in 2003, while their total points tally now stands at 675, eclipsing South Africa’s 658-point haul from 2007.

Finlay Christie crossed first before man of the match Dane Coles scored twice in an error-strewn first-half performance from the visitors. Paolo Garbisi’s boot kept the Azzurri in touch until the All Blacks pulled clear in the final quarter, when Sevu Reece crossed and replacement hooker Asafo Aumua scored twice, either side of a Hoskins Sotutu try.

