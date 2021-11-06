Rugby-Australia captain Hooper expects slick Scots in autumn series clash

Australia captain Michael Hooper says his side need to be wary of "clinical" Scotland when they open their autumn international series campaign at Murrayfield on Sunday, but he believes the inside knowledge of their coaching staff will be a bonus. Scotland thumped Tonga 60-14 last weekend in their first match of the series and have been able to select a stronger side to face Australia after the return of their overseas-based players.

"They're a really quality team," Hooper told reporters on Saturday. "They were pretty clinical last week, they did some nice things with the ball. They've got a good skill set across the park. "They can grind you down through really good rugby, really good defensive rugby, but they also have some real attacking flair."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie worked with many of the Scotland players in his time leading Glasgow Warriors from 2017 to 2020, while his assistant Matt Taylor held various roles in the Scotland technical team for seven years up to 2019. "They're really prepping to give us the best possible look at what Scotland is going to bring," Hooper says. "That's from their own knowledge, having coached a lot of these players up here.

"There's that hidden benefit for us but I'm sure that the Scots guys know that as well. I wouldn't read into it too much. We'll stay focused." Australia welcomes back lock Will Skelton, who has not played for the side for five years, and fellow second-rower Rory Arnold and mercurial utility back Kurtley Beale for their first caps since 2019 Rugby World Cup. Arnold is due to start, while the other two are likely to come on as impact players later in the game.

"They've brought a real level of experience. They've taken to the new systems and structures really well in a short period of time," Hopper said. "I've been really impressed with how they've gone. Kurtley's got 92 caps. You just can't buy that sort of experience.

"He's pumped to be back in the kit. I'm looking forward to seeing them all out there."

