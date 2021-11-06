Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland tear Japan apart 60-5 with attacking masterclass

Twenty-nine unanswered first half points, including tries from James Lowe, Jamison Gibson Park and two for Andrew Conway - his first an outstanding team effort - overwhelmed the visitors, who had stunned the Irish at the World Cup two years ago. Fittingly, Sexton - who had an almost perfect day from the kicking tee - got a try of his own before being mobbed by his teammates in the corner and given a standing ovation by the first near-capacity home crowd in 21 months.

  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland tore Japan apart with a stunning display of attacking rugby, particularly from their dynamic pack, to mark captain Johnny Sexton's 100th cap with an impressive 60-5 victory at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Twenty-nine unanswered first half points, including tries from James Lowe, Jamison Gibson Park and two for Andrew Conway - his first an outstanding team effort - overwhelmed the visitors, who had stunned the Irish at the World Cup two years ago.

Fittingly, Sexton - who had an almost perfect day from the kicking tee - got a try of his own before being mobbed by his teammates in the corner and given a standing ovation by the first near-capacity home crowd in 21 months. Four more tries for Bundee Aki, centre partner Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy and a hat trick for Conway completed the rout for the relentless hosts, who will have given New Zealand something to think about before their trip to Dublin next week.

