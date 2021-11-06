Left Menu

PL: Dominant City drub United 3-0 to claim derby victory

Manchester City dished out a dominant performance as an Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike earned the champions their first Manchester derby victory in five Premier League attempts over their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:50 IST
PL: Dominant City drub United 3-0 to claim derby victory
Manchester City players (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City dished out a dominant performance as an Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike earned the champions their first Manchester derby victory in five Premier League attempts over their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday. The champions went ahead on seven minutes when Bailly diverted Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net. United briefly rallied when Cristiano Ronaldo's shot was saved by Ederson and Mason Greenwood scuffed the rebound wide.

David De Gea made five big saves in the first half to deny Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Cancelo, twice, and a Victor Lindelof deflection before City beat the Spaniard's resistance again on the stroke of half-time. Cancelo earned his second assist with a cross which was turned in by Bernardo at the far post behind a hesitant Luke Shaw.

The hosts improved in the second half but also lost Shaw to a head injury. City, who move second with 23 points, almost scored again late on as Phil Foden clipped a post. A fourth consecutive home match without a win keeps United in fifth with 17 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021