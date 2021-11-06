Left Menu

West Indies thanks 'trailblazer' Dwayne Bravo for outstanding international career

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday lauded Dwayne Bravo on his outstanding international career, during which time he helped win three ICC world titles as a member of the West Indies men's team.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:04 IST
Dwayne Bravo (Photo: Twitter/T20 World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday lauded Dwayne Bravo on his outstanding international career, during which time he helped win three ICC world titles as a member of the West Indies men's team. The star all-rounder, and former West Indies captain, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Bravo indicated that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be his last time in the West Indies jersey and he has officially confirmed this with CWI. In tribute to Dwayne Bravo, CWI president Ricky Skerritt in a statement said: "On behalf of all West Indies cricket fans, I salute Dwayne on completing his illustrious international career. He performed admirably in all three formats and added value to all levels of West Indies cricket. He was a trailblazer in T20 cricket and set the standard for how the newest format of the game should be played.

"Dwayne's talent, commitment, and dynamism thrilled fans of all ages and he was a star attraction for a generation of young cricket lovers. He excelled and demonstrated his immense prowess with both bat and ball and created a legacy of top-quality performances. He will always be a true West Indian champion and we thank you for that," he added. Bravo made his international debut in April 2004 against England in an ODI in Guyana. His Test debut came in July 2004 against England at Lords.

He also featured prominently in three world title triumphs - 2004 ICC Champions Trophy in England; 2012 ICC T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and ICC T20 World Cup in India. (ANI)

