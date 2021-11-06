Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes pole at Algarve GP with Quartararo seventh

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took pole ahead of team mate Jack Miller, as newly crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo finished seventh in qualifying at the Algarve Grand Prix on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:19 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes pole at Algarve GP with Quartararo seventh
Miller made a blistering start and set an all-time lap record on his opening run but was beaten by Bagnaia two minutes ago in the final session as the Italian claimed his sixth pole of the season. Image Credit: Flickr

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took pole ahead of teammate Jack Miller, as newly crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo finished seventh in qualifying at the Algarve Grand Prix on Saturday. Miller made a blistering start and set an all-time lap record on his opening run but was beaten by Bagnaia two minutes ago in the final session as the Italian claimed his sixth pole of the season.

Outgoing world champion Joan Mir of Suzuki Ecstar came third for his first front-row start of the season. Yamaha's Quartararo, who wrapped up the title https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/quartararo-wins-maiden-motogp-title-bagnaia-crashes-2021-10-24 at last month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, lost a fast lap early on after a crash involving rookie Luca Marini resulted in yellow flags.

The Frenchman was down in seventh as he began his last lap and surprisingly failed to improve after losing time in the final sector. Pramac Ducati teammates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with Repsol Honda's Pol Espargaro in sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021