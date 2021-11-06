Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes pole at Algarve GP with Quartararo seventh

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took pole ahead of teammate Jack Miller, as newly crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo finished seventh in qualifying at the Algarve Grand Prix on Saturday. Miller made a blistering start and set an all-time lap record on his opening run but was beaten by Bagnaia two minutes ago in the final session as the Italian claimed his sixth pole of the season.

Outgoing world champion Joan Mir of Suzuki Ecstar came third for his first front-row start of the season. Yamaha's Quartararo, who wrapped up the title https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/quartararo-wins-maiden-motogp-title-bagnaia-crashes-2021-10-24 at last month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, lost a fast lap early on after a crash involving rookie Luca Marini resulted in yellow flags.

The Frenchman was down in seventh as he began his last lap and surprisingly failed to improve after losing time in the final sector. Pramac Ducati teammates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with Repsol Honda's Pol Espargaro in sixth.

