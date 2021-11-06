Van der Dussen, Markram power SA to 189/2

Sent into bat, South Africa posted a challenging 189 for two against England in a crucial Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa now need to restrict England to 131 to qualify for the semifinals. Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls, while Aiden Markram made 52 not out off 25 deliveries to guide South Africa to the commanding total.

Quinton de Kock scored 27-ball 34.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 189 for 2 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 94 not out, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Moeen Ali 1/27).

