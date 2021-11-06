Left Menu

Novak Djokovic overtakes Sampras with record-shattering 7th year-end No. 1 finish

Novak Djokovic has clinched the year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time after a season full of historic achievements. The Serbian achieved this feat after he stormed into the title clash of Paris Masters on Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:54 IST
Novak Djokovic overtakes Sampras with record-shattering 7th year-end No. 1 finish
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (Photo: Twitter/Novak Djokovic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Novak Djokovic has clinched the year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time after a season full of historic achievements. The Serbian achieved this feat after he stormed into the title clash of Paris Masters on Saturday. The 20 times Grand Slam champion eclipsed the mark previously he shared with American Pete Sampras for the most year-end No. 1 finishes in history.

By defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-finals, Djokovic breaks a tie with Sampras, who completed six straight year-end No. 1 finishes between 1993-98. Djokovic has achieved the feat in seven of the past 11 seasons (also 2011-12, '14-15, '18 and '20). Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said, as per atptour.com: "Finishing the season as No. 1 is a monumental achievement. To do it seven times, in this incredible era of men's professional tennis, is hard to describe. Novak deserves huge credit and recognition for continuing to redefine excellence in our sport, year after year. Congratulations to him and his team on this outstanding new milestone."

It marks the 17th time in the past 18 seasons (barring Andy Murray in 2016) that the year-end No. 1 has been held by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal (five times: 2008, '10, '13, '17, '19) or Roger Federer (also five times: 2004-07, '09). Djokovic eclipsed Federer's all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks (as of November 22). The Serbian's fifth stint in the top spot began in the week of February 3, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021