Tennis-Russia take 1-0 lead in Billie Jean King Cup final

Daria Kasatkina overpowered Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-2 6-4 to put Russia up 1-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup final on Saturday and a win away from claiming their fifth title.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:10 IST
Switzerland is making only their second appearance in the finals of what was formerly known as the Fed Cup, taking on a Russian squad with players all in the world's top 40. Image Credit: Flickr
The world number 28 broke Teichmann in the opening game and cruised through the first set. The Swiss held her serve for much of the second set before the Russian again took command.

Switzerland is making only their second appearance in the finals of what was formerly known as the Fed Cup, taking on a Russian squad with players all in the world's top 40. Russia is competing in Prague as the Russian Tennis Federation due to sanctions that prevent them from using their country's flag and anthem due to doping scandals.

In the second match, Swiss leader Belinda Bencic will face Liudmila Samsonova, who replaces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after the top Russian player withdrew with a left knee injury.

