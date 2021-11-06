Left Menu

Manika-Archan pair enters final of Lasko WTT Contender event

PTI | Lasko | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:20 IST
India's Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the women's doubles final of the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 table tennis tournament, here on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated Chinese duo of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 in a pulsating semifinal.

Batra and Kamath walked off with a 11-6 8-11 11-6 5-11 11-8 scoreline against their Chinese rivals.

The Indian pair will face Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the summit clash.

