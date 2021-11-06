Soccer-Normann, Pukki score as Norwich beat Brentford for first win of season

Mathias Normann scored a brilliant solo goal and Teemu Pukki netted a first-half penalty as struggling Norwich City sealed their first win of the Premier League season, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford on Saturday. The result at the Brentford Community Stadium ended Norwich's 10-match winless run, a dismal spell during which they lost eight games including the previous two.

Norwegian midfielder Normann put Norwich up 1-0 against the run of play in the sixth minute, weaving past Brentford's defence before neatly tucking the ball into the bottom right corner for only the fourth goal of the Canaries' campaign. It was the first time Norwich took the lead in 15 Premier League games, and they doubled their advantage when striker Pukki picked himself up after a clumsy challenge by substitute Charlie Goode and slotted past Alvaro Fernandez from the penalty spot.

After being denied by the Video Assistant Referee early in the second half and a point-blank save by Tim Krul, Brentford got their reward when Rico Henry volleyed in a cross that the Norwich goalkeeper misjudged to give the hosts hope at 2-1. Pukki went close either side of the break, scuffing one effort with only the goalkeeper to beat shortly before Brentford scored. But the Bees were unable to make Norwich pay for their largesse and fell to their fourth straight league defeat.

