President's Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches silver, Abhishek Verma bags bronze
India's Saurabh Chaudhary won silver while Abhishek Verma clinched bronze in the men's 10m air pistol at the inaugural edition of the President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.
- Country:
- Poland
India's Saurabh Chaudhary won silver while Abhishek Verma clinched bronze in the men's 10m air pistol at the inaugural edition of the President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday. Germany's Christian Reitz won the men's 10m pistol event with a total of 34 points in the final. Saurabh Chaudhary scored 24 points and Abhishek Verma finished with 21 points.
Earlier, Manu Bhaker failed to make the final of the women's 10m air pistol. Bhaker finished third in the first semi-final with a score of 23. Only the top-two in each semi-final went through to the final. India have now won three medals at the President's Cup. Manu Bhaker had won the mixed team 10m pistol gold with Iran's Javad Foroughi on the opening day. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek Verma
- Iran
- Javad Foroughi
- Poland
- Manu Bhaker
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- India
- Germany
ALSO READ
Poland may tighten COVID-19 curbs if cases keep growing, says minister
Poland's COVID-19 cases growing at around 90% week-on-week, says deputy minister
Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000
Poland to upgrade army using funding methods first deployed to fight COVID
Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan