Left Menu

Soccer-Normann, Pukki score as Norwich beat Brentford for first win of season

Mathias Normann scored a brilliant solo goal and Teemu Pukki netted a first-half penalty as struggling Norwich City sealed their first win of the Premier League season, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford on Saturday. The result at Brentford Community Stadium ended Norwich's 10-match winless run, a dismal spell in which they lost eight games including the previous two.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:59 IST
Soccer-Normann, Pukki score as Norwich beat Brentford for first win of season
The result at Brentford Community Stadium ended Norwich's 10-match winless run, a dismal spell in which they lost eight games including the previous two. Image Credit: Flickr

Mathias Normann scored a brilliant solo goal and Teemu Pukki netted a first-half penalty as struggling Norwich City sealed their first win of the Premier League season, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford on Saturday.

The result at Brentford Community Stadium ended Norwich's 10-match winless run, a dismal spell in which they lost eight games including the previous two. Norwegian midfielder Normann put Norwich up 1-0 against the run of play in the sixth minute, weaving past Brentford's defence before neatly tucking the ball into the bottom right corner for only the fourth goal of the Canaries' campaign.

It was the first time Norwich led in 15 Premier League games, and they doubled their advantage as striker Pukki picked himself up after a clumsy challenge by substitute Charlie Goode and slotted past Alvaro Fernandez from the penalty spot. "It means everything. We believed and believed and worked... finally we get our reward. We're so happy," Normann said, before addressing travelling fans who chanted that their team would remain in the top flight.

"They mean everything to us. They're great supporters," Normann added. "We've had some tough games but they believed in us and today we saw how great our fans are." After being denied by the Video Assistant Referee early in the second half and a point-blank save by Tim Krul, Brentford got their reward when Rico Henry volleyed in a cross that the Norwich goalkeeper misjudged to give the hosts hope at 2-1.

Pukki went close either side of the break, scuffing one effort with only the goalkeeper to beat shortly before Brentford scored. But the Bees were unable to make Norwich pay for their largesse and fell to their fourth straight league defeat. Norwich, who have five points from 11 games, climbed to 19th spot with the win but could return to the bottom of the table if Newcastle United get at least a point against Brighton & Hove Albion in the late match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021