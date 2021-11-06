Soccer-Normann, Pukki score as Norwich beat Brentford for first win of season

Mathias Normann scored a brilliant solo goal and Teemu Pukki netted a first-half penalty as struggling Norwich City sealed their first win of the Premier League season, a 2-1 victory at fellow promoted side Brentford on Saturday.

The result at Brentford Community Stadium ended Norwich's 10-match winless run, a dismal spell in which they lost eight games including the previous two. Norwegian midfielder Normann put Norwich up 1-0 against the run of play in the sixth minute, weaving past Brentford's defence before neatly tucking the ball into the bottom right corner for only the fourth goal of the Canaries' campaign.

It was the first time Norwich led in 15 Premier League games, and they doubled their advantage as striker Pukki picked himself up after a clumsy challenge by substitute Charlie Goode and slotted past Alvaro Fernandez from the penalty spot. "It means everything. We believed and believed and worked... finally we get our reward. We're so happy," Normann said, before addressing travelling fans who chanted that their team would remain in the top flight.

"They mean everything to us. They're great supporters," Normann added. "We've had some tough games but they believed in us and today we saw how great our fans are." After being denied by the Video Assistant Referee early in the second half and a point-blank save by Tim Krul, Brentford got their reward when Rico Henry volleyed in a cross that the Norwich goalkeeper misjudged to give the hosts hope at 2-1.

Pukki went close either side of the break, scuffing one effort with only the goalkeeper to beat shortly before Brentford scored. But the Bees were unable to make Norwich pay for their largesse and fell to their fourth straight league defeat. Norwich, who have five points from 11 games, climbed to 19th spot with the win but could return to the bottom of the table if Newcastle United get at least a point against Brighton & Hove Albion in the late match.

