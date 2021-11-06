Left Menu

Rugby-England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:04 IST
England’s latest “new era” got off to a spectacular start on Saturday as they ran in 11 tries to crush an outclassed Tonga 69-3 in their first game in front of a Twickenham full house since March 2020.

Adam Radwan, Jamie George, Jonny May, Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs crossed as England built a 29-3 halftime lead with George Furbank, a late replacement for COVID-positive Owen Farrell, running the show in his first international start at flyhalf. England initially stuttered in the second half but the introduction of livewire flyhalf Marcus Smith for the final half-hour and a 68th-minute red card for Tonga's Viliami Fine helped reignite the attack.

Second scores for Youngs, May and George and one for Smith had the crowd on their feet before Jamie Blamire and debutant Alex Mitchell ran through a ragged Tongan defence in the final minutes.

