Left Menu

Soccer-French champions Lille held to 1-1 draw as Angers strike late

The draw extended Lille's winless run in the league to four matches, leaving them 12th in the table with 16 points from 13 games while Angers are seventh, two points ahead of their opponents. Djalo gave Lille the lead with a right-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area that found the top left corner in the 27th minute following midfielder Renato Sanches's cross.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:54 IST
Soccer-French champions Lille held to 1-1 draw as Angers strike late

Lille defender Tiago Djalo's first-half strike was cancelled out by Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi's effort eight minutes from time as the reigning French champions were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday. The draw extended Lille's winless run in the league to four matches, leaving them 12th in the table with 16 points from 13 games while Angers are seventh, two points ahead of their opponents.

Djalo gave Lille the lead with a right-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area that found the top left corner in the 27th minute following midfielder Renato Sanches's cross. It was the Portuguese centre back's first goal for the club.

Lille had a number of chances to double their advantage, but Angers left it late to secure a point as Ounahi tucked the ball past goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and into the bottom right corner following an assist by Billal Brahimi. The champions endured a nervy finish after being reduced to 10 men in the dying seconds, as Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana picked up two quick yellow cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021