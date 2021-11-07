Soccer-Last-gasp Cuadrado winner ends Juventus slump with Fiorentina win
Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time strike earned Juventus a 1-0 win over 10-man Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as the Turin club ended a three-match winless league run. The result leaves eighth-placed Juventus on 18 points, level with Fiorentina above them.
- Country:
- Italy
Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time strike earned Juventus a 1-0 win over 10-man Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as the Turin club ended a three-match winless league run. The Colombian substitute beat goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano at his near post with a powerful effort in the dying minutes to clinch victory, despite a poor Juve performance in which they failed to muster a shot on target until the 86th minute.
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic’s dismissal in the 73rd minute injected some life into the home side as Federico Chiesa blasted a shot off the crossbar and Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out for offside before Cuadrado broke through at the death. The result leaves eighth-placed Juventus on 18 points, level with Fiorentina above them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Cuadrado
- Juventus
- Colombian
- Juve
- Turin
- Fiorentina
- Federico Chiesa
- Serie A
- Alvaro Morata
ALSO READ
US' work with India on vaccine manufacturing saving people's lives, says DFC chief
China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors
Soccer-Inter boss Inzaghi calls for response to Lazio defeat against Juve
Soccer-Allegri says title favourites Inter are an important test for his Juve side
DFC to finance USD 50 million to Biological E to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity