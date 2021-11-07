Left Menu

Soccer-Fati ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury

Striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out of Spain's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden after injuring his hamstring in Barcelona's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 00:41 IST
Soccer-Fati ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury

Striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out of Spain's final two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden after injuring his hamstring in Barcelona's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Fati became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in September 2020 but has not played for his country for over a year due to a serious knee injury.

He scored Barca's opening goal at Celta but was forced off at halftime with the injury and Spain released a statement soon after declaring he had been replaced in the squad by Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas. Spain are second in Group B, trailing leaders Sweden by two points.

They visit Greece on Thursday before hosting Sweden the following Sunday, needing to finish top of the group to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup and avoid entering the play-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021