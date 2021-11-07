Soccer-Palace into top half with 2-0 win over Wolves

Crystal Palace claimed a second successive Premier League victory and extended their unbeaten run to six games as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Both sides went into the game in good form but produced a desperately poor first half at Selhurst Park with neither side creating a chance worthy of the name. Things improved after the break though and Zaha broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when he stroked home after being played in by James McArthur -- the goal originally being disallowed for offside but permitted after a VAR check.

Impressive Chelsea loanee Gallagher made the points safe in the 78th minute with a deflected left-foot finish into the corner. Wolves were unable to get through a well-organised Palace rearguard and rarely looked a goal threat as their own five-match unbeaten run in the league was brought to a halt. The visitors' only gripe was when referee Graham Scott awarded them a penalty 10 minutes after Zaha's opener but it was overturned by VAR with Joel Ward's foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri deemed to have occurred marginally outside the area.

After last weekend's impressive win at Manchester City and this defeat of Wolves, Patrick Vieira's Palace are into the top half of the table in ninth spot with 15 points from 11 games. Wolves are one point and one place better off.

Vieira's Palace reign began slowly but his side have quickly taken on his methods and the London club are now looking more than capable of challenging in the upper reaches of the table. Zaha, who also scored in last weekend's win at Manchester City, played another key role on Saturday at a typically noisy Selhurst Park while youngster Gallagher looks more impressive every week.

"We didn't play as well as we wanted but we were patient. We showed we are getting this maturity to perform week after week," Vieira said. "Wolves are well organised and we knew it would be difficult to find space. "My team is still improving. We have made a step forward. I knew the foundations of this club would allow me to work well."

Palace are unbeaten in their six home league games so far this season and they sang "sign him up" after Gallagher doubled their lead, although his price is rising rapidly. "To play here is such a buzz. The fans sing from the first minute to the last. It's unreal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)