Tennis-Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup title
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-11-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 01:03 IST
Russia claimed its fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday as world number 40 Liudmila Samsonova erased a one-set deficit to overcome Swiss ace Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought second match of the finals.
The 22-year-old Russian's 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory gave her team an unassailable 2-0 lead against Switzerland.
