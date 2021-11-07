Soccer-Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund's four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a halt as they were beaten 2-1 away to RB Leipzig on Saturday. The result left second-placed Dortmund on 24 points after 11 games, four behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who beat Freiburg 2-1 at home earlier on Saturday.
- Country:
- Germany
Borussia Dortmund's four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a halt as they were beaten 2-1 away to RB Leipzig on Saturday. Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig in front in the 29th minute and Jesse Marsch's side missed numerous chances to build on their lead before they were punished by a Marco Reus equaliser early in the second half.
But Yusuf Poulsen restored Leipzig's advantage in the 68th, sliding to the floor to send a cross from Nkunku inside the near post and clinch a first win for his side over Dortmund in over four years. The result left second-placed Dortmund on 24 points after 11 games, four behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who beat Freiburg 2-1 at home earlier on Saturday. Leipzig climbed up to fifth on 18 points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nkunku
- Leipzig
- Dortmund
- Christopher Nkunku
- Munich
ALSO READ
Soccer-PSG's Messi to miss match against Leipzig, Mbappe included in squad
Soccer-Wijnaldum scores first PSG goals in 2-2 draw at Leipzig
MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Atletico, PSG takes on Leipzig
Injured Lionel Messi left out of PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig
Soccer-Wijnaldum scores first PSG goals in 2-2 draw at Leipzig