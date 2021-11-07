Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund lose ground at top of Bundesliga with defeat at Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund's four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a halt as they were beaten 2-1 away to RB Leipzig on Saturday. The result left second-placed Dortmund on 24 points after 11 games, four behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who beat Freiburg 2-1 at home earlier on Saturday.

Reuters | Leipzig | Updated: 07-11-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 01:14 IST
Borussia Dortmund's four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to a halt as they were beaten 2-1 away to RB Leipzig on Saturday. Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig in front in the 29th minute and Jesse Marsch's side missed numerous chances to build on their lead before they were punished by a Marco Reus equaliser early in the second half.

But Yusuf Poulsen restored Leipzig's advantage in the 68th, sliding to the floor to send a cross from Nkunku inside the near post and clinch a first win for his side over Dortmund in over four years. The result left second-placed Dortmund on 24 points after 11 games, four behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who beat Freiburg 2-1 at home earlier on Saturday. Leipzig climbed up to fifth on 18 points.

