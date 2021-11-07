Left Menu

Countdown clock, choke points led to chaos at Houston rap concert

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 02:35 IST
Countdown clock, choke points led to chaos at Houston rap concert
At least eight people died and scores were injured during the first day of a weekend event that attracted tens of thousands. Image Credit: Twitter(@HoustonTexans)

Crowds surged forward as the main performer took to the stage at the Astroworld Festival led to chaos and crushed bodies in the darkness of the outdoor concert, say attendees who escaped the tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/us/least-8-dead-many-injured-texas-music-festival-media-2021-11-06 on Friday night.

At least eight people died and scores were injured during the first day of a weekend event that attracted tens of thousands. Police have opened a criminal investigation. About 300 people were treated for injuries including 11 taken to hospitals suffering from cardiac arrest. Eyewitnesses interviewed by Reuters pointed to fans being crushed and trampled at times during the day before the main act took the stage. The crowd was already on edge and throwing water bottles when faced with choke points at a COVID-19 test centre and merchandise sales areas, attendees said.

There was "chaos" throughout the day as crowds overwhelmed the facilities and security on-site, said Anthony Mendiola, 22, from San Antonio, Texas. While police and security teams were present throughout the park, "there just wasn't enough," he said. There were 528 Houston police and 755 private security members hired by festival organizer Live Nation working at the event, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a briefing on Saturday.

"It felt like a riot. There were people throwing out stuff, objects flying everywhere," said Albert Merza, 43, a supermarket manager, who saw fans attempting to jump fences to get inside and a "lot of crazy behaviour." A countdown clock that signalled headliner Travis Scott was to perform that night pulled scores toward the main stage, crushing fans at the front, said Jonathan De Leon, who moved away as fans up front were pushed from behind, some falling to the ground.

Job Ramos, 21, from Kennewick, Washington, also had attended last month's Rolling Loud festival in New York, which billed itself as the world's largest rap festival. Houston's had more people, he said, and the mosh pits where fans dance and jump were frightening enough to keep the regular concert-goer away. Pablo Longoria, 19, a college student from Houston, said the crowd erupted when rap superstar Drake appeared unexpectedly on stage with Travis Scott.

"All of a sudden it was like there was 13 mosh pits," said Longoria. "People were falling down" into piles, he said, including one woman who fell to the ground and was covered by three others who toppled after her. "It's not easy getting out of those mosh pits," said Ramos. "When you're in a mosh pit, you feel like you can't get oxygen. All you are breathing is CO2."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021