Motor racing-Bottas takes pole in Mexico as Mercedes lock out front row

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 03:05 IST
Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lining up fourth for his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Valtteri Bottas took a surprise pole position ahead of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes locked out the front row for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lining up fourth for his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

