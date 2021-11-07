Motor racing-Bottas takes pole in Mexico as Mercedes lock out front row

Valtteri Bottas took a surprise pole position ahead of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes locked out the front row for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lining up fourth for his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)