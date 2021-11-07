Rugby-Flament and Mauvaka tries give France tight win over Argentina

Second-half tries by debutant lock Thibaud Flament and hooker Peato Mauvaka and superb goalkicking by Melvyn Jaminet helped France to a 29-20 victory over a battling Argentina in a typically intense clash in the Stade de France on Saturday. Flament was playing flyhalf in the fifth team of England’s Loughborough University five years ago but on Saturday he was the toast of Paris after his excellent score broke through a determined Puma defence early in the second half.

Argentina were leading 10-9 at the time after a first-half Tomas Cubelli try but Flament's score was followed by a second try for Mauvaka to put the hosts clear. Argentina showed terrific spirit to launch a series of attacks in the last 10 minutes and closed the gap with a Mateo Carreras try but France had the last word with another penalty for Jaminet.

