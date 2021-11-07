Soccer-Internacional beats Gremio, whose relegation fears deepen

Internacional won the Porto Alegre derby on Saturday, beating city rivals Gremio 1-0 whose relegation fears grew. Inter’s win leaves Gremio second bottom of Brazil’s 20-team Serie A with 26 points from 29 games and only nine matches remaining.

Four teams go down and Gremio, who have lost eight of their last 10 league games, are four points behind the two teams tied above them on 30 points. Taison got Internacional’s winner with a header five minutes before half time to leave Inter, league runners-up last season, in seventh place.

