Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull turn on Tsunoda after Mexico qualifying setback

The driver for AlphaTauri, the sister team of Red Bull Racing, was accused of wrecking the final flying laps of Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Japanese already had an engine penalty that was going to demote him to the back of the grid but reached the final phase of qualifying with the aim of helping team mate Pierre Gasly with an aerodynamic tow.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-11-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 05:57 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull turn on Tsunoda after Mexico qualifying setback
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda drew fire from his employers Red Bull on Saturday after knocking Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen off his stride in Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying. The driver for AlphaTauri, the sister team of Red Bull Racing, was accused of wrecking the final flying laps of Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Japanese already had an engine penalty that was going to demote him to the back of the grid but reached the final phase of qualifying with the aim of helping team mate Pierre Gasly with an aerodynamic tow. Tsunoda, running slowly by then, went off track to get out of the way as Perez attempted his final flying lap, the Honda protege kicking up dust that then distracted the Mexican.

Verstappen, following behind, was also forced to slow. The Dutch driver, who qualified third and leads Mercedes Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races remaining, exclaimed over the team radio: "Unbelievable, such a dumb idiot".

"I think we got Tsunoda-ed," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television. "Both drivers were up on their last lap. Max was up two and a half tenths and I think Checo (Perez) was just under two tenths up and I don’t understand why he (Tsunoda) was just cruising around at that part of the circuit.

"So it’s disappointing because it affected both the drivers. They are both pretty annoyed." Verstappen, who will line up behind the Mercedes pair of Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton, said he had been on for a good lap time.

"There were two guys going off so I thought there was going to be a yellow flag, so I backed out and the lap was of course destroyed," he said. Perez, the home hero, said Tsunoda going off at turn 11 had hurt his lap.

"He wasn’t a distraction it was that I was too close to him and it forced me to brake. Once I did that I lost my downforce and I think I got a lot of dirty air, lost the car unfortunately and lost my lap," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021