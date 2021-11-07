Left Menu

Motor racing-Raikkonen collects his second reprimand in 2 days

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was one reprimand away from a 10-place grid penalty after collecting his second in two days at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday. Three reprimands in the course of a season trigger a penalty. The Finn, 2007 world champion with Ferrari and in his final season before retirement, collected his first of the year in Friday practice when he rejoined the track incorrectly.

The Finn, 2007 world champion with Ferrari and in his final season before retirement, collected his first of the year in Friday practice when he rejoined the track incorrectly. Stewards handed out a second after he committed a further track breach in qualifying when he abandoned entry to the pitlane amid confusion when Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin and halted the session.

Raikkonen will start Sunday's race in 10th position.

