Soccer-Man Utd back in doldrums after City defeat, Chelsea held

Manchester United suffered another humbling home defeat as neighbours Manchester City outclassed them in a 2-0 Premier League win that ratcheted the pressure back up on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford on Saturday. Solskjaer's side never looked like being buried as they were in a 5-0 loss to Liverpool a fortnight ago but the defeat was just as hard to stomach for the home fans, thousands of whom headed for the exits before the end.

Athletics-Six marathons, six weeks: Former New York champ Flanagan closes another marathon chapter

For some, retirement is a time for relaxation. For 2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan, running six marathons in six weeks has proven a more appealing post-career project. The four-time Olympian, 40, started her mission with the Berlin Marathon in September and is ending the journey at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, a project she told Reuters rekindled her joy for running two years since she quit professional competition.

Olympics-UIPM to meet athletes seeking board resignation over horse riding axe

Modern pentathlon's governing body UIPM said it will hold talks with athletes next week after more than 650 of them called for its executive board to step down following its decision to drop horse riding from the Olympic programme. The UIPM decided on Thursday to remove https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/horse-riding-be-dropped-modern-pentathlon-2028-la-games-2021-11-04 horse riding from the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the wake of an outcry after a German coach punched https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07 a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games.

NHL roundup: Oilers pull out wild OT win over Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid produced the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night. Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games to start the season, overcoming deficits of 4-1 and 5-4, forging a 5-5 tie on McDavid's highlight-reel goal on which he beat four defenders.

NBA roundup: Knicks come from behind to top Bucks

Julius Randle finished with a game-high 32 points and helped his team claw back from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter as the visiting New York Knicks knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak. Randle went 11-for-22 from the field and added 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots as the Knicks outscored the Bucks 94-60 over the final three quarters. RJ Barrett finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Tennis-Samsonova leads Russia to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title

Russia claimed their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday after Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova handed them an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Switzerland. After Kasatkina had romped to a 6-2 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann, Samsonova held her nerve despite being a late replacement for the injured Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to defeat Belinda Bencic 3-6 6-3 6-4 and secure Russia their first title since 2008 in the women's team competition.

Tennis-Djokovic to clinch record seventh year-end number one spot

Novak Djokovic made sure he would clinch the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time when he secured his place in the Paris Masters final on Saturday with a 3-6 6-0 7-6(5) victory against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The top seeded Serbian overcame a wobbly start at the Bercy arena against an opponent who booked the last ticket for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday before racing through the second and handling his nerves in the third.

Tennis-Medvedev sets up rematch with Djokovic in Paris Masters final

World number two Daniil Medvedev demolished Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-2 in the Paris Masters semi-final on Saturday, setting up a rematch of the U.S. Open final against Novak Djokovic. The Russian fired off six aces and won nearly 80% of his first-serve points to keep alive his chances of winning back-to-back titles in the French capital. Zverev produced four double faults and lost his cool in the second set, smashing his racquet with the Russian up a break.

NHL-Blackhawks fire head coach, assistants citing 'necessary changes'

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank on Saturday, citing the need for "necessary changes" within the National Hockey League (NHL) team. The franchise has the second-worst record in the Western Conference with one win and nine losses, and has been engulfed by a sexual abuse scandal that led to the firing of Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman.

Horse racing-Knicks Go dominates field to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Knicks Go took the early lead and never let up in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, winning the $6 million showpiece in Del Mar, California, in dominant fashion. Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first Breeders’ Cup Classic win, beating Bob Baffert's controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit by 2-3/4 lengths.

