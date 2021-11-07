Left Menu

Boxing-Alvarez knocks out Plant in 11th round, becomes undisputed champion

"I want to thank everybody here tonight," Alvarez, wearing a golden crown and holding all four belts, said in a post-fight interview in the ring as a raucous crowd of over 16,500 fans rose to their feet. "It hasn't been easy to get to this point, but with your support my family, my team - we've gotten really far.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:49 IST
Boxing-Alvarez knocks out Plant in 11th round, becomes undisputed champion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their bout in Las Vegas on Saturday to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts. Alvarez, 31, came into the fight holding three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while 29-year-old American Plant owned the IBF title.

After the Mexican's left hook floored Plant, the American managed to beat the count and get back on his feet - only to be pummelled by a flurry of punches before he hit the canvas again and the referee stopped the fight. "I want to thank everybody here tonight," Alvarez, wearing a golden crown and holding all four belts, said in a post-fight interview in the ring as a raucous crowd of over 16,500 fans rose to their feet.

"It hasn't been easy to get to this point, but with your support my family, my team - we've gotten really far. This is for everybody, especially from Mexico. It's another one for our team. We did it tonight." Alvarez is the first Mexican and the sixth fighter overall to hold all four belts.

When asked if he had plans to move up a weight class to 175 pounds, Alvarez said: "We don't know. We want a rest, we need the rest we deserve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021