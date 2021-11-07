Futsal Club C'ships: Mangala Club win by 3-2 against Sudeva Delhi FC

Mangala Club defeated Sudeva Delhi FC by 3-2 on the second day of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Mangala boy Dinabandhu Das put his team ahead as early as in the third minute of the match before Phoenix Oinam pulled one back for Sudeva Delhi FC within seconds. These two boys struck one goal apiece in the first half with Babul Kumar finding the target once for Mangala.

The Cuttack-based outfit was right into the business as Rahul fired it home three minutes after the resumption. But Sudeva's Suraj Singh scored from a distance to halve the gap between the two teams a minute shy of the half-hour mark. Mangala restored the 2-goal lead in the 37th minute when Dinabandhu Das completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot that eventually proved to be the final nail for Sudeva Delhi.

Mangala Club will now be facing Real Kashmir FC for their next encounter on Monday while Sudeva Delhi FC will be going against Classic Football Academy on the same day. (ANI)

