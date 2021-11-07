Left Menu

Futsal Club C'ships: Mangala Club win by 3-2 against Sudeva Delhi FC

Mangala Club defeated Sudeva Delhi FC by 3-2 on the second day of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 13:26 IST
Futsal Club C'ships: Mangala Club win by 3-2 against Sudeva Delhi FC
Match between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mangala Club (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangala Club defeated Sudeva Delhi FC by 3-2 on the second day of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Mangala boy Dinabandhu Das put his team ahead as early as in the third minute of the match before Phoenix Oinam pulled one back for Sudeva Delhi FC within seconds. These two boys struck one goal apiece in the first half with Babul Kumar finding the target once for Mangala.

The Cuttack-based outfit was right into the business as Rahul fired it home three minutes after the resumption. But Sudeva's Suraj Singh scored from a distance to halve the gap between the two teams a minute shy of the half-hour mark. Mangala restored the 2-goal lead in the 37th minute when Dinabandhu Das completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot that eventually proved to be the final nail for Sudeva Delhi.

Mangala Club will now be facing Real Kashmir FC for their next encounter on Monday while Sudeva Delhi FC will be going against Classic Football Academy on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021