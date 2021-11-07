Left Menu

Abu Dhabi T10: Absolutely fantastic to have Sarah Taylor as assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi, says Colin Ingram

Former South African cricketer Colin Ingram is in readiness to set the stage on fire in the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is slated to begin on November 19.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 13:52 IST
Abu Dhabi T10: Absolutely fantastic to have Sarah Taylor as assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi, says Colin Ingram
Team Abu Dhabi's assistant coach Sarah Taylor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former South African cricketer Colin Ingram is in readiness to set the stage on fire in the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is slated to begin on November 19. Proteas, who has scored over 7,000 runs in T20s expressed during a virtual conference that he is ecstatic about former England player Sarah Taylor being appointed as assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi.

"It's absolutely fantastic to have Sarah Taylor as an assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi. She was a wonderful player. Sarah is probably the most technically gifted wicket-keeper I have seen. I wish her all the best for a future in coaching," said Colin Ingram in a virtual conference. While speaking about the make-up of the Team Abu Dhabi squad, Ingram said, "We've got an extremely well-balanced squad, which is exciting. Dangerous batting up front with Paul Stirling and Chris Gayle and there are a number of other guys who can do some damage. And Naveen ul Haq is bowling really well at the moment and Marchant De Lange is a really exciting player."

Ingram added that he has always found Abu Dhabi T10 to be an enjoyable experience. "All the teams that I have been part of in the last ten years have been highly beneficial in developing my white-ball game and allowing me to enjoy the cricket calendar. And the T10 is another new format, which has been really exciting and I have enjoyed it massively," the South African signed off.

Abu Dhabi T10 will kick start from November 19 to December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021