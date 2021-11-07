Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 15:18 IST
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Afghanistan made one change with Mujeeb ur Rahman coming in place of Sharafuddin while New Zealand fielded an unchanged playing XI.

The Teams: Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

