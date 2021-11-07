Afghanistan post 124/8 against New Zealand
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 124 for 8 in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73 while his other team-mates failed to make any substantial contribution.
For New Zealand, Trent Boult took three wickets for 17 runs while Tim Southee got two. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also grabbed one wicket each.
Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 124 for 8 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 73; Trent Boult 3/17, Tim Southee 2/24).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island
New Zealand reports 106 new cases of COVID-19
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup.
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match