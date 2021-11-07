Afghanistan post 124/8 against New Zealand

Opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 124 for 8 in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73 while his other team-mates failed to make any substantial contribution.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took three wickets for 17 runs while Tim Southee got two. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also grabbed one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 124 for 8 in 20 overs (Najibullah Zadran 73; Trent Boult 3/17, Tim Southee 2/24).

