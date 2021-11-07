Futsal Club C'ships: Chanmari Zothan Futsal register victory against Baroda FC

Left Menu

Chanmari Zothan Futsal registered their first victory of the ongoing Futsal Club Championship as they defeated Baroda FC by 7-1 on Sunday.

07-11-2021
Chanmari Zothan Futsal team (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Chanmari Zothan Futsal registered their first victory of the ongoing Futsal Club Championship as they defeated Baroda FC by 7-1 on Sunday. The game kicked off at lightning speed as Chanmari Zothan took the lead in the first minute via K. Mama. Baroda FC hit back instantly, as Sheel Parikh hit an equaliser in the second minute. Avida put Chanmari back in the lead in the ninth minute, and after that, it was one-way traffic.

Mawitea scored the fourth goal of the game before half-time for Chanmari Zothan, before a yellow card was flashed to Daniel Patel in the tenth minute of the game. A blistering start in the second half ensured that Baroda FC had no chance to come back in the game. Three quick-fire goals were scored, one by Samuel and the other two by Mawitea, who completed his hat-trick in the process.

A scuffle followed near the 35-minute mark due to a foul, and as a result, Vikramaditya Chhabra from Baroda FC alongside Tetea and K. Mama from Chanmari Zothan were cautioned. Mawitea scored another goal in the dying moments of the game to make it 7 for Chanmari Zothan and in the process, took his own goal tally to four in the match. With this loss, Baroda FC has bowed out of the tournament Chanmari Zothan have their next match of the tournament against Mohammedan SC on Tuesday. (ANI)

