Left Menu

Rashid Khan becomes fourth bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:26 IST
Rashid Khan becomes fourth bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets
Rashid Khan (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Rashid achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup match. The right-handed spinner went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete 400 scalps in T20.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker with 533 scalps under his belt. Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir have taken 425 and 420 wickets respectively. Last month, Rashid had become the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. Rashid completed the milestone during the match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Rashid picked his 100th wicket in his 53rd match as he broke Malinga's record. The Sri Lanka bowler had picked his 100th wicket in the 76th game. Coming to the game, New Zealand need to beat Afghanistan to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan has scored 124 in the 20 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021