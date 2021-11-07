Rashid Khan becomes fourth bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Rashid achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup match. The right-handed spinner went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete 400 scalps in T20.
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker with 533 scalps under his belt. Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir have taken 425 and 420 wickets respectively. Last month, Rashid had become the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. Rashid completed the milestone during the match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Rashid picked his 100th wicket in his 53rd match as he broke Malinga's record. The Sri Lanka bowler had picked his 100th wicket in the 76th game. Coming to the game, New Zealand need to beat Afghanistan to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan has scored 124 in the 20 overs. (ANI)
