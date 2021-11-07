Cricket-New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis

New Zealand claimed the last semi-final slot of the Twenty20 World Cup with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in their final Group II match on Sunday. Najibullah Zadran smashed a career-best 73 to rescue Afghanistan from a top order collapse and propelled them to 124-8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand romped home in 18.1 overs to become the second team from Group II, behind Pakistan, to make the semis. The outcome also eliminates India, who finish their group campaign against Namibia on Monday.

England and Australia had earlier made the last four from Group I.

