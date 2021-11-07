Left Menu

Canelo Alvarez knocks Caleb Plant to become first undisputed super-middleweight champion

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history on Saturday when he knocked out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

ANI | Las Vegas | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:57 IST
Canelo Alvarez during bout against Caleb Plant. Image Credit: ANI
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made history on Saturday when he knocked out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion. The 31-year-old added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO titles in a winner-takes-all showdown at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Mexican pugilist had a hard time pinning down Plant in the bout. But eventually, a left hook in the 11th round wobbled the American and then a vicious right and left uppercut sent Plant to the canvas for the first time in his career. Alvarez who had smelled the blood then followed up by a thundering right uppercut to stop the native of Tennessee at the 1:05. Canelo Alvarez is only the sixth champion and the first from Mexico to hold every title in the four-belt era, strengthening his status as the world's No 1 fighter.

Only five other boxers -- Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight) and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight) -- have held all four belts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

