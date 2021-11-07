Namibia eye 'last little push' against India to end T20 WC on high

Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn wants his players to give a "last little push" against India on Monday to make sure the team finish the T20 World Cup on a high. India and Namibia will lock horns with each other in their last match of the ongoing tournament. Bruyn knows if Namibia don't execute their plans well, the India batters would dominate in the game.

"We have analysed the Indian team. As players, you always look to plan ahead of the game. We know upfront with the bat that they play, if you not gonna execute your plans and if you do not execute your skills. They will punish you and that's guaranteed," said Bruyn while replying to ANI query in a virtual press conference. "We want to finish this campaign on a high. It's been 45 days in the bubble, there are no excuses. Tomorrow's platform for any player to face the best in the world is a platform where you should treasure the moment, you should be upfront," he added.The Namibia coach mentioned how his team has played competitive cricket and wants the side to do the same against India on Monday.

"And there is no doubt that this team can be upfront. It is important for us to play good competitive cricket. Till now we haven't been blown away by any team in 10 overs or 12 overs," said Bruyn. "We have been willing to stretch the game and give us a chance against these top opposition. Tomorrow is just classic where you go in and take brutal accountability for the team. It's a last little push and our ride has been a roller coaster in this tournament," he added. (ANI)

