Pakistan opt to bat against Scotland in last group match

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in their ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Scotland here on Sunday.

Pakistan are fielding an unchanged side while Scotland made two changes to the playing XI for the Group 2 game.

Teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

