Soccer-Aston Villa sack head coach Dean Smith

Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith on Sunday after they suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat in a 1-0 loss to Southampton two days earlier.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith," Villa said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/november/07/club-statement-dean-smith.

