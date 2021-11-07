Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa sack head coach Dean Smith

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:26 IST
Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith on Sunday after they suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat in a 1-0 loss to Southampton two days earlier.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith," Villa said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/november/07/club-statement-dean-smith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

