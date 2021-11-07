Rugby-England's Farrell to rejoin squad after false COVID-19 positive

Left Menu

England captain Owen Farrell will immediately rejoin the squad at Pennyhill Park after returning a negative COVID-19 test, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Sunday. Farrell tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their autumn internationals test against Tonga at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday and was forced into isolation. Courtney Lawes captained England in his absence as England crushed their opponents nL1N2RX0HL 69-3.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:10 IST
England captain Owen Farrell will immediately rejoin the squad at Pennyhill Park after returning a negative COVID-19 test, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Sunday. Farrell tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their autumn internationals test against Tonga at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday and was forced into isolation.

Courtney Lawes captained England in his absence as England crushed their opponents nL1N2RX0HL 69-3. However, the RFU said that Farrell had returned a false positive following a review of his sample and the result was accepted by the National Health Service Test and Trace.

"His subsequent PCRs have also been negative and therefore he has been released from self-isolation," the RFU said. England will next face Australia on Nov. 13.

