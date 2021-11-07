Bengal names 21-member squad for U-25 one-day domestic tournament

Left-handed batsman Kazi Saifi was on Sunday named Bengal skipper for the upcoming Under-25 one-day domestic tournament in Hyderabad from November 12.

Saifi, who has played two first class matches for Bengal in the 2019-20 season, will lead a 21-member side coached by former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

This will be a new innings in coaching for the former Bengal skipper Shukla, who returned to cricket after a brief stint in politics.

Shukla had held the portfolio of minister of state for sports in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The Bengal U-25 Squad: Kazi Saifi (c), Ankur Paul, Sudip Gharami, Diganta Neogi, Agniv Pan, Abhijeet Bhagat, Sourav Pal, Yuvraj Keshwani, Suprodip Debnath, Prayas Roy Barman, Vikas Singh, Kaushik Maity, Abhishek Tamang, Vaibhav Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Golam Mustaf, Sandipan Das, Rohit Kumar, Akash Ghatak, Roshan Singh.

