T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: Pakistan vs Scotland

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:27 IST
Scoreboard of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Scotland here on Sunday. Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan c M Cross b Hamza Tahir 15 Babar Azam c Munsey b Chris Greaves 66 Fakhar Zaman c Leask b Chris Greaves 8 Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Safyaan Sharif 31 Shoaib Malik not out 54 Asif Ali not out 5 Extras: (lb-3, w-7) 10 Total: 189/4 in 20 overs Bowling: Hamza Tahir 4-0-24-1, Bradley Wheal 2-0-20-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-41-1, Mark Watt 4-0-41-0, Richie Berrington 2-0-17-0, Chris Greaves 4-0-43-2.

