Soccer-Leeds held to 1-1 draw by Leicester in high-voltage clash

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:30 IST
Leeds United winger Raphinha's superb free kick was cancelled out by Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday. Brazilian Raphinha fired Leeds ahead in the 26th minute of a breathless opening half with a vicious low free kick that beat a diving Kasper Schmeichel and crept into the bottom left corner before Leicester hit back in style two minutes later.

Barnes darted into the penalty area and unleashed a curling right-footed effort from a tight angle that gave Illan Meslier no chance in the Leeds goal to equalise and silence the raucous home crowd. Leeds spurned a great chance to go ahead shortly after the break, as an unmarked Jack Harrison failed to keep his effort from going over crossbar from point-blank range following a flick on from fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The hosts continued to dominate possession and Rodrigo was next to go close as the Spanish forward lashed his volley into the side netting after meeting Stuart Dallas's probing cross from the right. Leicester's Ademola Lookman tapped in from close range in the 67th minute but the effort was disallowed after the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee as the forward was deemed to be offside when Jamie Vardy headed the ball to him.

The result leaves Leicester 12th on 15 points from 11 games, with Leeds up to 15th on 11 points.

