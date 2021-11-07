Left Menu

Soccer-Conte's Tottenham battle to goalless draw at Everton

Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, as a crucial VAR intervention helped them scrape a point. Tottenham are ninth with 16 points from 11 games with Everton, who ended a run of three successive league defeats, a point worse off.

Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, as a crucial VAR intervention helped them scrape a point. The pivotal moment in a game of few clear chances came just past the hour mark when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty against Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris for a foul on Richarlison but changed his mind after checking the pitchside monitor.

Tottenham substitute Giovani Lo Celso almost won it for Tottenham late on with a shot against the post, but a draw was just about a fair result for the two out-of-form sides. Everton ended a feisty match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojgberg.

Conte will take some satisfaction from Tottenham's first league clean sheet for more than two months as the Londoners drew for the first time this season. Tottenham are ninth with 16 points from 11 games with Everton, who ended a run of three successive league defeats, a point worse off.

