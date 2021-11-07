Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his U.S Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match.

The Serbian, who is guaranteed to secure the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time, needed time to adjust to break the world number two's sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening. Djokovic was looking to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017 and kept his cool throughout to accomplish his mission against the holder.

Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the contest on the first match point when Djokovic unleashed a superb forehand winner down the line.

