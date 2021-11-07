Rugby-Townsend happy with Scots win over Australia, if not the performance

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend acknowledged the performance did not hit the levels he expected but the 15-13 victory over Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday is another step forward for his side. Scotland scored two tries to one in a tight tussle and sealed victory on the back of a Finn Russell penalty with 10 minutes to go as they won the forward battle against an Australian team that struggled to get out of first gear.

"It was a weird first half, both teams looked to play but weren't accurate," Townsend told reporters. "There wasn't a flow to the game for both teams and we were frustrated at halftime, even though we were ahead (7-3) on the scoreboard.

"The character of the team, as opposed to the performance, were the real pleasing things today. We found a way to win in the end." Townsend believes his side's ability to grind out the victory is a further sign of their growing maturity.

"There has been a calmness around the group for the last two weeks and that is because of players who have evolved over the last few years into leaders, as well as the togetherness of the group and the trust they have in how we want to play. "I think calmness also comes from belief and we have had some big performances in the last (nine months)..."

Next up for Scotland is the visit of world champions South Africa on Saturday, and Townsend admits his side will have to step up to another level. "There will be a number of aspects we will have to improve in terms of where we set our own standards. But I put that down to rustiness as a team, which is sometimes difficult to transfer from training into a test."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)