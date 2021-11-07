Left Menu

Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:05 IST
Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Babar Azam top-scored with 66 off 47 balls while Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and Shoaib Malik 54 not out off 18 balls as Pakistan posted 189 for four.

Scotland could only manage 117 for six in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 189/4 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 66, Shoaib Malik 54 not out; Hamza Sharif 1/24, Chris Greaves). Scotland 117/6 in 20 overs (Richie Berrington 54 not out; Shadab Khan 2/14).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global
4
Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden

Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in ...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021