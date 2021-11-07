Left Menu

East Delhi Premier League set to roll out from Nov 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:36 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's project of a cricket league in his East Delhi constituency is set to begin from November 30.

The East Delhi Premiere League will have 10 teams and a prize money of Rs 30 lakh will be given to the winning team, while the runner up team will bag Rs 20 lakh, said an aide of former cricketer Gambhir.

Trials for selection of players in the 17-36 age group began at Yamuna sports complex on Sunday. The trials for 25 players each for 10 teams representing equal number of assembly segments in East Delhi will continue till November 25, he said.

The teams have also been named as Gandhi Nagar Gladiators, Krishna Nagar Royals, Patparganj Panthers, Okhla Tigers, Shahdara Avengers, Vishwas Nagar Devils, Kondli Kings, Jangpura Lions, Laxmi Nagar Warriors, and Trilokpuri Stars, Gambhir's aide said.

The league matches will be played at the Yamuna Sports Complex, which was recently upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with two international-level dressing rooms, four pitches, practice pitches, flood lights, an electronic scoreboard and other infrastructure with intervention of Gambhir, he said.

The matches are planned to be telecast through YouTube and an app is being developed for the purpose. The man of match, series, best bowlers and batsman awards will also be there, he added.

